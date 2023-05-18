Article content

Canada’s main stock index rebounded to end slightly higher on Thursday, as optimism that a U.S. debt ceiling deal could be reached soon offset pressure on mining shares as gold prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 0.66 of a point at 20,297.09. It was the second straight day that the index closed higher after it posted on Tuesday its sharpest decline in nearly two months.