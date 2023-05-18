OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau is suing Cineplex for allegedly advertising misleading ticket prices, the agency said Thursday.

The Bureau alleged in a press release that Cineplex is breaking the law by adding an additional fee that raises the price of its tickets purchased online.

It said an investigation found that consumers can’t buy tickets online at advertised prices because there is a mandatory $1.50 fee for booking online.

The Bureau alleges this is an example of misleading drip pricing, also known as a junk fee.

The Bureau noted that amendments to the Competition Act enacted last June explicitly recognize drip pricing as a harmful business practice.

It said any additional fixed charges or fees are false or misleading under the law unless they are imposed by the government, such as sales tax.

Cineplex announced the online booking fee last June. It said Scene Plus rewards members would pay a reduced $1 per ticket purchased online, while members of CineClub, the company’s monthly subscription program, would not pay any fee.