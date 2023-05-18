Article content DHAKA — Apparel makers in Bangladesh are considering rare bulk exports by air to Europe and the United States, as they race to meet deadlines and avoid cancellations after a cyclone delayed shipments, caused power cuts and disrupted production. The crunch could disrupt summer clothes supplies for retailers such as Walmart, Gap Inc, H&M , VF Corp, Zara and American Eagle Outfitters , some of Bangladesh’s largest export customers.

Article content Cyclone Mocha, one of the strongest storms to hit the region in years, made landfall in neighboring Myanmar over the weekend, but left a trail of destruction that also has delayed businesses’ return to normal in Bangladesh.

Article content Apparel shipments account for more than 80% of the country’s exports and are especially crucial now after its dollar reserves plunged nearly a third in the 12 months to end-April, hitting a seven-year low. “We have to airlift goods now as we’re missing the shipping deadline,” said Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA). “We don’t want to suffer losses or lose customers.” Bangladesh, the world’s second-largest garment exporter, has already been hit by weakening global demand, with exports falling in both March and April. Buyers generally bear the cost of shipping. However, when goods are airlifted, all transportation-related costs are borne by the manufacturers, hurting their already thinning margins, Hatem said.