Article content BEIJING — China needs to level the playing field between private and state owned firms, the Asian Development Bank’s chief economist said on Thursday, adding that the world’s second-largest economy risks “wasting a tonne of money” with a state-led growth model. “If you just try to use brute force, spend your investment in a few companies that are not really facing a lot of competitive pressure, those policies, usually they often don’t yield much return for your money,” Albert Park told Reuters in his first trip to Beijing since COVID restrictions were lifted.

Article content The Manila-based lender “consistently” raises with China the importance of improving the business environment and the sustainability of the country’s development, he said, while noting that a one percentage increase in growth in China can increase growth in developing Asia by 0.3%. The comments come amid growing signs that China’s post-COVID economic recovery is losing steam, intensifying pressure on policymakers to shore up wobbly growth. April industrial output, retail sales, and property investment data this week disappointed investors. Private fixed-asset investment rose only 0.4% last month, in sharp contrast to the 9.4% jump in investment by state entities, indicating weak business confidence.