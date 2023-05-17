Article content (Bloomberg) — Stellantis NV warned of possible factory closures in the UK if the country doesn’t renegotiate its post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union, adding to growing concerns Britain will miss out on the electric-vehicle boom. The Vauxhall and Peugeot maker, which is retooling its Ellesmere Port site to make electric vans, said it’s unable to meet local content requirements because of rising raw-material prices and a lack of UK battery supplies. Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. said assembling cars in Britain is at risk of becoming too expensive.

Article content “If the cost of EV manufacturing in the UK becomes uncompetitive and unsustainable, operations will close,” Stellantis said in a written submission to Parliament’s business committee. “The UK must consider its trading arrangements with Europe.” The UK has been struggling to attract significant auto-industry investment in the aftermath of Brexit. Efforts to establish a domestic battery supply chain have largely foundered with local hopeful Britishvolt Ltd. entering administration. Carmakers prefer to have cell factories close to their vehicle assembly plants to keep costs in check. Read More: UK to Unveil Battery Plant Strategy in Bid to Retain Carmakers Bentley Motors Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Adrian Hallmark last week said it’s “concerning” that companies including Volkswagen AG have picked the likes of Canada and Spain over the UK for battery plants.