U.S. stock futures tracked higher on Wednesday, as investors continued to focus on debt-ceiling talks, while looking ahead to earnings from Target Corp. and housing starts data.

How are stock-index futures trading?

S&P 500 futures

ES00,

+0.24%

rose 10.5 points, or 0.2%, to 4,133.50

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

+0.27%

gained 92 points, or 0.2%, to 33,154

Nasdaq-100 futures

NQ00,

+0.14%

rose 22.75 points, or 0.1%, to 13,507.25

On Tuesday, the Dow industrials

DJIA,

-1.01%

finished 336.46 points, or 0.1%, lower at 33,012.14, and traded negative year-to-date for the first time since May 4. The S&P 500

SPX,

-0.64%

closed 26.38 points lower, or 0.6%, to 4,109.90, and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-0.18%

lost 22.16 points, or 0.2%, to 12,343.05.