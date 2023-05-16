Tafelmusik’s Baroque Summer Institute is back from May 28 to June 10, 2023, offering music lovers a series of four free concerts to enjoy over the course of the program.

Tafelmusik’s Baroque Summer Institute is a specialized training program that gives professional musicians and advanced students the opportunity to delve into the vocal and instrumental practices of the period. Faculty members, such as oboist John Abberger, work with participants via masterclasses and private lessons, chamber, orchestral and choir ensembles, and Baroque dance classes with the Artists of Atelier Ballet.

Since its inaugural run in 2002, the TBSI has attracted musicians both local and international to its two-week intensive program.

The Concerts

During the program, music lovers can enjoy a series of concerts. The four concerts will feature different ensembles and soloists, and faculty members, as well as the TBSI participants.

Opening Night: Monday, May 29

8 p.m. (Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre)

This concert by Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir features English baritone Peter Harvey. Harvey has an impressive career with a focus on High Baroque, and J.S. Bach in particular, with a long list of more than 150 recordings, including award-winning albums of Haydn’s Creation and Fauré’s Requiem. The 70-minute program will include orchestral music by Handel, Steffani, and Hasse; vocal and choral music by Charpentier and Bach.

Admission is free, with tickets registered in advance [ HERE ].

]. Walk-ins may be welcome, space permitting.

Baroque Portraits: June 3

12:30 p.m. (Walter Hall, University of Toronto)

This informal chamber recital will feature members of the TBSI faculty, with the program TBA. The concert runs 60 minutes.

Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration or tickets are required.

TBSI Orchestras & Choirs: June 7

1:00 p.m. (Walter Hall, University of Toronto)

The 90-minutes concert showcases the participants of the TBSI in the smaller orchestras and choirs. Patricia Ahern and Julia Wedman will direct the orchestras in works by Telemann, Lully, Purcell, and Corelli, and Ivars Taurins will direct the choirs in choral music by Bach.

Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration or tickets are required.

Saturday, June 10: Grand Finale Concert

7:30 p.m. (Grace Church on-the-Hill)

The full TBSI Orchestra and Choir and faculty are joined and by members of the Tafelmusik Chamber Choir for a spectacular 110 performers in a 100-minute program. The concert will feature large-scale orchestral and choral works by Handel, Rameau, Charpentier, and Zelenk, directed by Ivars Taurins.

Admission is free, but tickets are required — ticket registration opens at noon on June 5, 2023. Check [HERE].

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.