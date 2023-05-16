Article content

UK’s main stock index edged up on Tuesday as weakness in sterling boosted shares of some export-oriented firms, although Vodafone Group shares hit a four-month low after it forecast a big drop in fresh cash flow.

The telecom giant’s stock fell 3.9% to become the top decliner on the FTSE 100 after the company announced job cuts and forecast a 1.5 billion euro ($1.65 billion) decline in free cash flow this year.