Meanwhile money markets are very close to pricing in two 25 bps rate hikes from the European Central Bank in May and June, while they discount one cut by March next year.

Euro zone government bond yields hovered in a tight range on Tuesday as investors balanced concerns about stubborn euro area inflation against expectations that the Federal Reserve might end its policy-tightening cycle in June.

Economists polled by Reuters expect policy rates to peak at the same levels but with risks skewed to the upside. Medians then showed rates unchanged at 3.75% until at least next April. Only one forecast a 25 basis point cut this year.

Article content

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the euro area, fell 4 basis points (bps) to 2.27%, after rising by 4.5 bps the day before.

It was still 50 bps below its highest level since July 2011 of 2.77% hit in early March.

German investor sentiment fell more than expected in May, pointing to a worsening of the already unfavorable economic situation in the next six months.

Data last week from Europe showed consumers had raised their inflation expectations, particularly for the longer term.

Investors are also focused on the Fed’s next moves after U.S. central bankers on Monday signaled they see interest rates staying high and, if anything, going higher, given inflation that may be slow to improve and an economy showing only tentative signs of weakness.