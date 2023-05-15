Article content LONDON — World stocks rose on Monday on cautious optimism ahead of this week’s deliberations over the U.S. $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, a raft of economic data due and a bevy of central bankers lined up to hint about whether further rate hikes await. European markets opened higher, with pan-region Stoxx up 0.2% as of 0854 GMT. Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures rose 0.4% and 0.3% respectively.

Financial Post Top Stories Sign up to receive the daily top stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content In emerging markets, the Turkish lira touched a two-month low after weekend elections looked headed for a runoff, while the Thai baht rallied almost 1% after Thailand’s opposition routed military-allied parties also in weekend polls.

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and others.

Daily content from Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and others.

Daily content from Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword. REGISTER TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors.

Article content The lira was at 19.65 to the dollar at 0851 GMT, after reaching 19.70 in earlier trading, its weakest since a record low of 19.80 hit in March this year following earthquakes that killed at least 56,000. It was on track for its worst trading session since early November. On the Istanbul bourse, a 6.38% drop triggered a market-wide circuit breaker. On Monday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed earlier losses to rise 0.7%, driven by a late rebound in Chinese and Hong Kong shares. China’s central bank on Monday held rates on medium-term policy loans steady, although expectations are building that monetary policy easing may be inevitable in coming months to support an economic recovery.

Article content

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content U.S. President Joe Biden expects to meet Congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks to raise the nation’s debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default, saying on Saturday that the talks are moving along. “The debt ceiling is the elephant in the room, but traders are holding out hope that common sense will win the day,” said James Rossiter, head of global macro strategy at TD Securities in London. Neither side wants a default, said Rossiter, who believed a deal would be found, but said anything was possible. Concerns about the U.S. Congress not raising the debt ceiling on time have created large distortions in the short-end of the yield curve, as investors avoid bills that mature when the Treasury is at risk of running out of funds, and pour into alternative issues.

Advertisement 4 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The yield on benchmark 10-year notes was little changed at 3.4756%, after rising 6 basis points on Friday, and two-year yields were steady at 3.9936%, having also jumped 10 basis points in the previous session. Also this week, a host of Federal Reserve officials are speaking, with Chair Jerome Powell set for Friday, and could generate plenty of headlines to move the dial further. Traders currently put the odds of the Fed holding rates steady at 17.7%, up from 8.5% a week ago, after a report on Friday showed U.S. long-term inflation expectations jumped to the highest since 2011, boosting the dollar and Treasury yields. However, bets are still on as many as three quarter-point cuts by year-end, after CPI and PPI data supported the case of Fed pausing, given slowing inflation.

Advertisement 5 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Friday that the U.S. central bank probably will need to raise interest rates further if inflation stays high. “While we think the directional bias is right, i.e. a cut is the next move rather than a hike, it now may take softening in global growth or sharply weaker growth in order to even meet current market pricing, or fuel further dovish repricing,” said John Briggs, global head of economics at NatWest Markets. Oil prices declined for the fourth straight session. U.S. crude futures fell 0.2% to $70.20 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were down 0.2% to $74.29 per barrel. Gold prices were 0.3% higher at $2,017.42 per ounce. (Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Sonali Paul, William Maclean)