VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Moore to its Board of Directors, effective May 12, 2023. Mr. Moore was recently appointed as Interim President and CEO of the Company and has previously served as a director.

David Moore is a seasoned explorer and mining executive with over 50 years experience in the business. David was instrumental in the discovery and delineation of the Kwanika deposit and is the architect of much of the portfolio that now constitutes the project pipeline of NorthWest.