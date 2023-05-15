This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between May 15 and May 21, 2023. For more of what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Canadian Opera Company/Macbeth

Wednesday May 17 at 7:30 p.m. (repeats Saturday May 20 at 4:30 p.m.). Four Seasons Centre. $65+

The COC staging of Verdi’s vigorous early masterpiece features baritone Quinn Kelsey at the head of a strong cast led by the able Speranza Scappucci in the pit. Limited ticket availability. Read our review here. Info here.

Canadian Opera Company/Tosca

Friday May 19 at 7:30 and Sunday May 21 at 2 p.m., (repeats May 23 and 27). Four Seasons Centre. $35+

Sopranos Sinéad Campbell-Wallace and Keri Alkema share the role in this remount of the popular Puccini opera. Acclaimed Italian maestro Giuliano Carella conducts, and Scottish opera artist Paul Curran directs. Read our interview with Paul Curran here, and Joseph So’s review here. More info here.

Music Toronto/Celebration of Small Ensembles

Saturday May 20 at 5 p.m. Aperture Room (340 Yonge St.). $45.20 (students $22.60)

Music Toronto tries on a new concept in a new space — the Aperture Room in the heritage Thornton-Smith Building at Yonge St. and Elm St. The performers are the Lute Legends Collective, the KöNG (percussion) Duo and the Dior String Quartet. Read our preview here. Info here.

Arraymusic/David Schotzko/Rick Sacks

Saturday May 20 7:30 p.m. Arrayspace (155 Walnut Ave.). $20/pay what you can

The venerable new-music collective celebrates its 50th anniversary season with a duo percussion program including works by Linda Smith, Tim Parkinson, Michael Oesterle and Anne Southam. A livestream is available, as well as tickets to the live performance. Info here.

