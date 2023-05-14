Newmont Corp. is nearing a deal to acquire Newcrest Mining Ltd. for about A$29.4 billion ($19.5 billion), according to people familiar with the matter, creating the world’s biggest gold miner.

The companies are in the final stages of negotiations and may announce an agreement on a binding offer for the Melbourne-based firm as soon as in the coming days, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as they were not authorized to speak publicly. Newcrest agreed to extend the US gold giant’s due-diligence rights to May 18 after an earlier deadline lapsed, it said Thursday.