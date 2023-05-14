Article content (Bloomberg) — French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to keep cutting taxes on businesses and the middle class despite recent warnings about the state of public finances.

Article content “We need to continue a trajectory of lowering taxes on our middle class. Why? Because if we want to continue to get the country on board, we need to give more credibility to work,” Macron told newspaper L’Opinion in an interview released late Sunday. “I’m talking about those who are too wealthy to receive support and not rich enough to live well.”

Article content Asked about corporate taxes, he said “we must continue to work on production taxes. I would like us to try to have a mechanism that allows us to improve industrial jobs or jobs for craftsmen and tradesmen.” Last month, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told Macron that the government must stop cutting taxes — unless it has other ways to finance revenue shortfalls — given France’s growing debt and a bigger-than-expected budget deficit compared with before the surge in energy prices that triggered public support to households.