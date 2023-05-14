Article content

ACCRA — Ghana’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, voted overwhelmingly on Saturday to retain former president, John Mahama, as its leader for the 2024 presidential election.

This is the third time Mahama will run for the top job in Ghana, one of Africa’s most stable democracies. He came second to President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016 and 2020.