This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

High Protein Cottage Cheese Veggie Dip with Za’atar is a delicious and healthy snack that’s easy to make and perfect for any time of day. A great way to get those veggies in!

High-Protein Cottage Cheese Veggie Dip with Za’atar

Cottage cheese is having a moment, and I am all for it! To make this high-protein dip, you’ll need a few simple ingredients, including cottage cheese, your favorite veggies, and za’atar seasoning. Za’atar is a flavorful Middle Eastern spice blend made from thyme, oregano, sesame seeds, and sumac. More cottage cheese recipes to try are Cottage Cheese Lasagna, Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs, and this Savory Cottage Cheese Bowl.

I love finding ways to enjoy savory cottage cheese. When I bought Nancy’s probiotic cottage cheese, it reminded me of the inside of burrata or the taste of labneh, which inspired this veggie dip. The dill adds freshness, and za’atar gives it a Middle Eastern flavor.

Is cottage cheese healthy?

This dip is high in protein, thanks to the cottage cheese, which is a great source of this essential nutrient. It’s also low in calories and fat, making it an excellent choice for those watching their weight.

Cottage Cheese Dip Ingredients

Cottage Cheese: Choose a good-quality 2% cottage cheese, like Nancy’s or Good Culture.

Choose a good-quality 2% cottage cheese, like Nancy’s or Good Culture. Olive Oil to drizzle on top

to drizzle on top Dill: Mix a tablespoon of chopped fresh dill into the dip and garnish with more.

Mix a tablespoon of chopped fresh dill into the dip and garnish with more. Za’atar: You can find za’atar at most grocery stores. But if you don’t want to purchase it, you could use a mix of sesame seeds and dried thyme and oregano.

How to Make Cottage Cheese Dip for Veggies

This easy cottage cheese dip takes only minutes to make. Just combine the cottage cheese and dill in a small bowl, drizzle with olive oil, and top with za’atar and dill. Voila!

How to Serve Cottage Cheese Dip

You can enjoy this dip with your favorite veggies, such as carrot sticks, bell peppers, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes. It’s also good with whole grain crackers or pita chips for a more filling snack.

Variations

Texture: If you’re not a fan of the texture of cottage cheese, you can always whip it in a food processor.

If you’re not a fan of the texture of cottage cheese, you can always whip it in a food processor. Herbs: Substitute chives or parsley for dill.

Substitute chives or parsley for dill. Seasoning: You can switch up the flavors by using different spice blends, such as everything bagel or ranch.

You can switch up the flavors by using different spice blends, such as everything bagel or ranch. Spicy Dip: Add crushed red pepper for a kick.

More Dip Recipes You’ll Love

High-Protein Cottage Cheese Veggie Dip with Za’atar High Protein Cottage Cheese Veggie Dip with Za’atar is a delicious and healthy snack that’s easy to make and perfect for any time of day. A great way to get those veggies in! Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 0 minutes mins Total: 5 minutes mins Yield: 1 servings Serving Size: 1 bowl Ingredients ul.wprm-advanced-list-6500 li:before {background-color: #424242;color: #ffffff;width: 22px;height: 22px;font-size: 12px;line-height: 12px;} Instructions Combine cottage cheese and dill in a small bowl, drizzle with olive oil and top with Za’atar and fresh dill.

Place on a plate or small platter with cut up fresh veggies. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Nutrition Serving: 1 bowl , Calories: 186 kcal , Carbohydrates: 21.5 g , Protein: 12.5 g , Fat: 7 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Cholesterol: 10 mg , Sodium: 239.5 mg , Fiber: 5 g , Sugar: 11 g