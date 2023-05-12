The Marine Corps is our nation’s premier expeditionary force in readiness, capable of rapidly responding to crises anywhere in the world. For nearly 250 years, Marines and their ethos, capabilities, and perspectives have played unique and critical roles in national defense. Now, the Marine Corps sets its sights on adapting to confront the challenges of an increasingly complex security environment and remaining ready as “America’s 911 force.”

On May 23, join the Strobe Talbott Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology at Brookings for a conversation with Commandant of the Marine Corps General David H. Berger on the role of the U.S. Marine Corps in national security, integrated deterrence, and the maritime domain, and how Force Design 2030 and its associated concepts fit into the broader National Defense Strategy. Gen. Berger will also address the status of the service’s modernization efforts and its commitment to recruiting and developing exceptional Marines.

