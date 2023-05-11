Article content NIIGATA — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday urged Congress to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt limit and avert an unprecedented default that would trigger a global economic downturn and risk undermining U.S. global economic leadership. Yellen issued the latest in a series of increasingly stark warnings in remarks prepared for a press conference ahead of a meeting in Japan with her counterparts from the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations, as well as India, Indonesia and Brazil.

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and others.

Daily content from Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and others.

Daily content from Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword. REGISTER TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors.

Article content

Financial Post Top Stories Sign up to receive the daily top stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content “A default would threaten the gains that we’ve worked so hard to make over the past few years in our pandemic recovery. And it would spark a global downturn that would set us back much further,” she said. “It would also risk undermining U.S. global economic leadership and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests.” U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said failure by Congress to act before Treasury runs out of money to pay the government’s bills — something that could happen as early as June 1 — risked throwing the U.S. economy into a recession. Yellen said Republican brinkmanship on the issue amounted to a “crisis of our own making” and that just the threat of a default could lead to a downgrade of the U.S. government’s credit rating, as occurred during a debt ceiling fight in 2011.

Article content

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It could drive interest rates higher on mortgages, auto payments and credit cards, Yellen said, noting that rates were already spiking on debt due around June 1. The U.S. economy would suffer a “substantial” hit if Treasury was no longer able to issue debt, not to mention the impact on financial markets and institutions and consumer confidence, she said, calling the prospect “unthinkable.” “All of these analyzes show that we would fall into — if this lasted for any meaningful period of time — a very substantial downturn,” she said. Biden, a Democrat, insists that Congress has a constitutional duty to raise the debt ceiling, which reflects previously spent federal money, without conditions. But Republicans who control the House of Representatives have tied any increase in the debt limit to sweeping budget cuts.

Advertisement 4 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The U.S. president this week said he might have to skip traveling to Hiroshima to meet with G7 leaders next week, depending on developments in the debt ceiling standoff. Biden is due to meet with top Democratic and Republican congressional leaders again on Friday after an initial meeting on Tuesday. Unlike most developed countries, the U.S. sets a ceiling on how much it can borrow. Because the government spends more than it takes in, lawmakers must periodically raise that cap. Yellen also mapped out her priorities for the G7 meeting, including individual and joint action to strengthen the global economy and bring down inflation, redoubling a commitment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s invasion, and longer-term efforts to boost economic resilience.

Advertisement 5 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Despite the downside risks, Yellen said the global economy remained in a better place than many had predicted six months ago, with most G7 countries having seen a drop in annual headline inflation and improved growth forecasts. The United States had taken action to strengthen confidence in its banking system after the failure of three regional banks, Yellen said, as well as enacting legislation to invest in infrastructure, alternative energy and semiconductor chips. It was also critical to help developing countries, she said, adding that G7 members would coordinate their efforts to push for “timely and comprehensive” debt treatments for countries in debt distress. Yellen has repeatedly accused China – the world’s largest sovereign creditor – of dragging its heels on moving forward with such arrangements.

Advertisement 6 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Yellen said she would also work with her G7 counterparts to build greater economic resilience in the longer term by boosting domestic production of critical goods and helping developing countries expand their stake in global supply chains. That meant helping those countries move away from “solely extractive industries into activities that provide greater support for the domestic economy and employment,” she said. Yellen said the work would build on the $600 billion in investments underway through the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, which aims to mobilize private capital for infrastructure projects in developing countries. The G7 — which groups the U.S., Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada, along with the European Union — would also keep working to mitigate geostrategic risks and counter economic coercion by China, Yellen said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Niigata; Editing by William Mallard and Kim Coghill)