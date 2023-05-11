Article content

GUELPH, Ontario, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”) (TSX: HPS.A) a leading manufacturer of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics, today announced in accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Guelph, Ontario.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all Director Nominees as follows: