GUELPH, Ontario, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”) (TSX: HPS.A) a leading manufacturer of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics, today announced in accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Guelph, Ontario.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all Director Nominees as follows:
1) ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
|MOTIONS
|NUMBER OF VOTES
|PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|FOR
|AGAINST
|WITHHELD
|SPOILED
|NON VOTE
|FOR
|AGAINST
|WITHHELD
|Elect William G. Hammond as Director
|14,882,735
|0
|746,859
|0
|276,039
|95.22%
|0.00%
|4.78%
|Elect Grant C. Robinson as Director
|15,614,550
|0
|15,044
|0
|276,039
|99.90%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|Elect Dahra Granovsky as Director
|15,052,470
|0
|577,124
|0
|276,039
|96.31%
|0.00%
|3.69%
|Elect Fred M. Jaques as Director
|15,614,366
|0
|15,228
|0
|276,039
|99.90%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|Elect J. David M. Wood as Director
|15,614,466
|0
|15,128
|0
|276,039
|99.90%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director
|15,598,187
|0
|31,407
|0
|276,039
|99.80%
|0.00%
|0.20%
|Elect Christopher Huether as Director
|15,558,521
|0
|41,073
|0
|276,039
|99.74%
|0.00%
|0.26%
2) APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
|MOTIONS
|NUMBER OF VOTES
|PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|FOR
|AGAINST
|WITHHELD
|SPOILED
|NON VOTE
|FOR
|AGAINST
|WITHHELD
|Appointment of Auditors
|15,860,732
|0
|44,901
|0
|0
|99.72%
|0.00%
|0.28%
*the number of votes disclosed reflects all proxies received by management in connection with the meeting.
ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.
Hammond Power Solutions – passionate people energizing a better world