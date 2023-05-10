On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the Ontario Pops Orchestra. under the baton of Maestro Carlos Bastidas, will perform a concert which includes soundtracks from Star Wars, Star Trek, ET, Jurassic Park, A Tribute to John Williams, Pirates of the Caribbean, Lord of the Rings, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, (movie The King’s Speech).

Canadian Soprano Lyne Fortin will be featured as a special guest from Quebec singing Puccini’s O Mio Babbino Caro, Vissi d’arte and Bizet’s Carmen, Habanera. One of Canada’s greatest voices, soprano Lyne Fortin has enjoyed an exceptional career. Recognized for her incomparable virtuosity and stage presence, she has sung Juliette and Gilda, then Macbeth and Tosca, performing many leading roles in Canada and abroad. A sought-after teacher, she passes on her knowledge in master classes and private lessons.

What prompted you to become a singer?

I have been singing and dancing naturally since birth, thinking it very ordinary, thinking that everyone was like me. I never thought I had a special talent so I thought I would become an astronaut or a doctor, or a spy! It is while studying science that I understood the gift I had…and I followed it.

Tell us about the repertoire that you will be singing with the Ontario Pops Orchestra in Toronto?

I will have the pleasure to sing some of the most beloved arias that are appreciated and known by many people. Tosca who lives of art, Carmen who loves freely, and Lauretta who loves fiercely.

What plans are on the horizon for the Lyne Fortin?

My plans have not changed since the very beginning! To sing everything with has many people as possible in as many places as possible. This Summer, I participate in the creation of a new opera at the Quebec Opera Festival “Messe solennelle pour la pleine lune”, by Christian Thomas composer, Libretto from a play by Michel Tremblay

+++

The Ontario Pops Orchestra is one of the most diverse professional orchestras in Canada. Music director Carlos Bastidas and the musicians of the Ontario Pops Orchestra will perform their 3rd concert of the 2022-2023 season.

Concert Details:

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 8 pm

Where: Trinity St Paul Centre

427 Bloor St W, Toronto

Tickets $20-$30

Buy Tickets and more information at: www.ontariopops.com

#LUDWIGVAN

