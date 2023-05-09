Tafelmusik has announced that Glenn Hodgins has been appointed Executive Director of the venerable organization, starting June 21, 2023. He will succeed Daniela Nardi, who has been serving as Interim Executive Director since July 2022.

Hodgins is currently the President and CEO of the Canadian Music Centre (CMC).

“I am delighted that Glenn Hodgins will be joining Tafelmusik’s leadership team and would like to extend a warm welcome on behalf of the Board of Directors and search committee,” says Dr. Paige, Board Chair, in a statement. “Glenn’s experience, wisdom, and passion for Tafelmusik will serve the organization well in its trajectory as a creative powerhouse in the world of period music. We look forward to a bright future for Tafelmusik, with Glenn joining an inspiring team that includes Tafelmusik’s Artistic Co-Directors and our recently appointed Principal Guest Director, Rachel Podger.”

“I would also like to thank our Interim Executive Director, Daniela Nardi, who fostered a culture of collaboration that has helped Tafelmusik emerge even stronger in the wake of the pandemic.”

The appointment is something of a homecoming; Hodgins actually began his career in arts administration with Tafelmusik in 1988 as Director of Operations, Finance, and Touring.

He became Program Officer at the Ontario Arts Council in 2000;

Executive Director of the Ottawa Chamber Music Society, presenters of Ottawa Chamberfest, in 2007.

Glenn Hodgins has been serving as the President and CEO of CMC since 2014, and was a Board member for several years prior to that point.

He spearheaded the adoption of a new strategic plan;

The plan includes five-year vision to support Canadian composers via publishing, library services, and recordings on its Centrediscs label, among other initiatives;

Responsible for the launch of Picanto.ca, a streaming and music video platform, in 2022;

Among other major accomplishments.

“I am thrilled to return to Tafelmusik, where my career in arts administration began,” says Glenn Hodgins. “It’s my unique honour to bring new leadership to the organization along with a deep understanding of its past. I am eager to work with the musicians, the artistic leadership team, the administration, and the Board to build on Tafelmusik’s remarkable achievements. I look forward to collaborating with them to create a strong vision for a future full of superb concerts serving our faithful and enthusiastic followers, along with new audiences, in Toronto, Canada, and around the world.”

Hodgins also has experience serving on the boards of organizations such as the Toronto Bach Festival.

He will be working with Tafelmusik’s Artistic Co-Directors—violist Brandon Chui, bassoonist Dominic Teresi, and violinist Cristina Zacharias—on Tafelmusik’s future plans.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Glenn as Tafelmusik’s next Executive Director,” says Artistic Co-Director Cristina Zacharias. “His track record as a collaborative leader and his extensive and impactful leadership experience in the Canadian performing arts sector make him a great fit. Glenn has been part of the Tafelmusik family for many years and brings unique insight to this role as both a long-time subscriber and former senior staff member.”

