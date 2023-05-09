Article content EDMONTON, Alberta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Servus Credit Union has received the prestigious 2023 Canada’s Best Managed Companies award. The credit union has retained its Best Managed designation for 20 consecutive years. Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

Article content As Alberta’s largest credit union, Servus has continued its track record with strong asset growth amidst unpredictable economic conditions in recent years. The financial institution surpassed $18 billion in assets in fall 2022, representing $1 billion in asset growth since mid-2020. Servus ended 2022 with record-setting profit share, returning more than $60 million from its profit to members. Servus is the only credit union that shares profit in this way, at this scale. “We’re honoured to be a 20-year milestone winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. This is a testament of Servus’s industry leading performance and what we can achieve when we combine a solid business strategy with a committed and engaged workforce,” says Ian Burns, Servus’s President & CEO.