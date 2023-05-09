Article content
SYDNEY — Australia said on Tuesday that it would spend billions of dollars to improve ties with neighboring Pacific nations and shore up its defense capabilities, as it looks to counter China’s growing strategic influence in the region.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s second budget since his center-left Labor government was elected in May last year has pledged A$1.9 billion ($1.3 billion) over the next five years to expand engagement with Pacific nations.
Article content
“The Albanese Government is delivering a transformational package of support to the Pacific, to respond to Pacific priorities and ensure our shared interests in a peaceful, prosperous and resilient region,” the government said in a statement.
Article content
Of the total figure, A$1.4 billion will be spent on expanding Australia’s defense engagement in the Pacific over the next four years and strengthening law enforcement in the region.
About A$114 million will go to supporting regional architecture while A$300 million will go to the labor schemes between the Pacific and Australia over the next four years.
Canberra has looked to build its defense capabilities amid concerns about rising global geopolitical tensions and China’s growing influence among Pacific island nations.
Defense spending as a proportion of GDP will lift above its current trajectory to be 0.2% higher by 2032-33, the budget showed.
Over the next four years, the government will invest more than A$19 billion to implement the priorities identified in a defense strategic review released last month, the budget statement said.
“Ultimately, defense spending will grow over the medium term, which is in line with the strategic circumstances,” defense minister Richard Marles said in a statement.
The spending includes A$9 billion for the nuclear-powered submarine program through AUKUS, a trilateral security pact with the United States and Britain, and A$4.1 billion for long-range strike capabilities.
($1 = 1.477 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Praveen Menon; editing by Sam Holmes)