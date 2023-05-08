Article content CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (“Peyto” or the “Company”) provides an update on operations impacted by the wildfires in Alberta. Peyto’s assets are proximal to a few of the fires burning in Alberta but fortunately the Company’s gas processing facilities have not been directly impacted. Peyto’s operations team and their families safely evacuated the affected areas and have now returned home to Edson.

Article content On May 5th, Peyto shutdown two plants in the Brazeau area as a precautionary measure. No major infrastructure was damaged by the fires and the Company is in the process of restoring production as access reopens and services become available. Peyto currently expects production curtailments to be short term and should not have a material impact on the Company’s second quarter financial results.