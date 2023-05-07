Article content

NEW YORK — A private equity consortium comprising Warburg Pincus and Advent International is in advanced talks to acquire medical device maker Baxter International Inc’s biopharma solutions business in a deal that could reach or exceed $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Warburg Pincus and Advent have submitted the most attractive offer to Baxter in an auction that drew interest from other private equity firms as well as major players in the biomedical sector such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the sources said.