Article content VANCOUVER — Employers vastly underestimate the impact of workers leaving an organization on staff left behind with a different workplace dynamic, leading to even more turnover, a new report says. University of British Columbia’s Sauder school of business associate professor Sima Sajjadiani co-authored the study that found employee exits, through termination, layoffs or by voluntary quitting, change the operational and social fabric of workplaces, prompting more departures.

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get exclusive access to the National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and others.

Daily content from Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword. REGISTER TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors.

Article content

Financial Post Top Stories Sign up to receive the daily top stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content “The research sends a clear message to organizations that they should be extremely careful when they make exit decisions, or they risk destabilizing the whole organization very quickly,” she said. Sajjadiani, alongside two researchers from the University of Minnesota, analyzed data of about a million employees at 1,620 stores of a U.S.-based retail chain over a 22-month period. They found that layoff announcements had a strong and immediate impact, increasing voluntary turnover among those who remained at the company. Such events can enhance feelings of job insecurity among those who remain, leading to more employees quitting, the study says. However, the researchers found voluntary departures resulted in fewer turnovers, and that it typically takes longer for the ripple effect of subsequent departures to happen.

Article content

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “To high performers, voluntary exits are a positive signal that there are better opportunities elsewhere, so while employees might not leave immediately, they do begin to look for other opportunities,” Sajjadiani said. “Usually, the subsequent voluntary turnovers after voluntary turnover takes like three months or so, but for layoffs, it’s really within the first month that a layoff is announced that a lot of employees leave the organization,” she said in an interview. The study also revealed that when workers are fired, their departures have a relatively small, fleeting effect, and can even reduce voluntary turnover afterwards. “Usually these are people who are disruptive or abusive, or aren’t doing their fair share,” Sajjadiani said. “When they go, high performers tend to stay longer, and the risk of voluntary turnover actually goes down.”

Advertisement 4 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But the study notes that if high performers are dismissed without clear justification and communication as to why, “employers not only open themselves to legal headaches, it also sends the wrong message to other high performers (and) they also start heading for the door.” Sajjadiani said the study is the first of its kind and should signal to employers that they need to consider possible increased turnover rates when telling other workers about an employee exit. “Not all turnover events are the same. It really depends on how disruptive, critical and novel the experience of these events are for the workers in the organization and, depending on these three factors, we are going to see various effects of these events over time.” While the study’s data predates the COVID-19 pandemic, Sajjadiani said she believes the research remains relevant. “It is very timely for organizations to pay attention to these results because the final message of our paper is that whenever you makeexit decisions, especially when it’s involuntary, when there’s a layoff or you dismiss employees, those decisions don’t end there.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published May07, 2023.