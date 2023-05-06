Article content OMAHA — Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway Inc is not planning to acquire Occidental Petroleum Corp but remains happy with its large investment in the oil company. Speaking at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting, Buffett rejected speculation that Berkshire would buy Occidental after having accumulated a 23.6% stake.

Article content “We will not be making any offer for Occidental,” Buffett said. “We have got the right management.” Occidental did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Article content Analysts and investors have said an acquisition could diversify Berkshire’s energy portfolio, which includes several utilities, electricity distributors and renewable power projects. Berkshire started amassing shares of Houston-based Occidental in February 2022, around when Russia invaded Ukraine. Buffett has also had a close relationship with Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub, who has been slashing debt and returning money to shareholders since the company bought Anadarko Petroleum Corp in 2019. “Hollub is an extraordinary manager at Occidental,” Buffett said. “We love having Vicki run it.” Occidental and Chevron Corp, another large Berkshire holding, also have significant presences in the Permian Basin, an area in Texas and New Mexico that accounts for a significant amount of U.S. crude production.