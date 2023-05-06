Citing an economy “in free fall,” the Republicans, led by Senator Mike Lee and including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, said “substantive spending and budget reforms” need to be “a starting point” for negotiations.

WASHINGTON — A group of 43 Republicans in the U.S. Senate said they oppose voting on a bill that only raises the U.S. debt ceiling without tackling other priorities, in a letter to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, showing they could block such a plan by Democrats.

The offices of McConnell, Schumer and other lawmakers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Several moderates including Senators Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski did not sign the letter. Senator Susan Collins, another moderate Republican and the vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, also did not sign.

U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in recent days has criticized Republicans for threatening not to raise the debt limit unless Democrats agree to steep budget cuts. Biden will meet with four top congressional leaders on Tuesday to discuss spending priorities, according to the White House.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a recent letter to Congress that the agency may be unable to meet all of its debt obligations as soon as June 1 if the debt ceiling is not raised. The political standoff has raised concerns over a default that could reverberate across global financial markets.