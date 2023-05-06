These 20 High Protein Breakfast Ideas are perfect for anyone looking to get their day started on the right foot. They’re healthy, packed with flavor, and super easy to make.
The Best High Protein Breakfast Recipes
I always feel my best when I have a breakfast that’s full of protein, and it carries me through for the rest of the day. These are 20 of my favorite high protein breakfast ideas to get you started. Some are sweet and others are savory. Some are quick and easy to make, and others are restaurant quality. But I know you’ll love them all!
Why Is a High Protein Breakfast Healthy?
Having a large amount of protein in your first meal is good for you for a few reasons.
- Gives you energy. Protein helps give your body energy. When you have a large amount of protein in the morning, it gives you an energy boost that will last for much of the day. Unlike some other sources of energy, protein doesn’t spike your blood sugar. That allows you to sustain your energy for a longer period of time.
- You’ll feel full. Protein is satiating and makes you feel full for longer than many other macros. That helps you regulate your appetite instead of snacking all day long. That’s because protein takes longer to digest than carbohydrates or fats, leading to increased satiety and decreased cravings for unhealthy foods.
- Helps build muscle. Protein consumption after a workout is important for supporting muscle repair and growth, reducing muscle soreness, and increasing metabolism.
- Improves heart health. Just eating breakfast can be very good for your heart. But studies have linked high protein breakfasts in particular to better heart health.
How Much Protein Do You Need?
Your protein intake will depend on your body, weight and your fitness goals. A good rule of thumb is that you should be eating at least 0.8 grams of protein for every kilogram of body weight. However, you’ll probably need more protein than that if you’re exercising a lot. I personally eat my goal weight in protein or at least 100 grams per day since I exercise, and am looking to gain muscle.
How Do Fit All That Protein in Your Day?
I usually divide the protein by how many meals I will have. For example, if I eat 4 times a day, I will eat roughly 30 grams per meal.
Here are a few tricks for easily adding some extra protein when making breakfast.
- Add eggs and egg whites. Eggs are an excellent protein source and are very popular in breakfast foods. An easy way to get more protein is to add eggs to a recipe. If a recipe already has eggs in it, you can add extra eggs or some egg whites. Add it to your bagel or English muffin or on top of your avocado toast!
- Throw in some lean meat. Chicken and turkey are great for high protein breakfasts. These lean meats are healthy and light and will leave you feeling good. But they’re also packed with protein. You can add ground meat or sausages to pretty much any savory breakfast recipe.
- Add some nuts and seeds. If you’re making a smoothie bowl, smoothie, pancakes, etc, you can easily bump up the protein by topping it with some nuts or seeds. Nuts and seeds like chia and flax seeds are a good source of protein, and are also delicious! Nut butter and peanut butter are also great options.
- Add cottage cheese. Cottage cheese is a great source of protein. One cup cottage cheese contains about 19 grams of protein. I add it to my scrambled eggs, fritatta, lasagna roll ups, or just enjoy a savory cottage cheese bowl as a meal.
- Protein Powder. Whether you use whey protein, pea protein or collagen, adding protein powder to smoothies and shakes is an easy way to increase your protein.
20 High-Protein Breakfast Recipes You Need to Try
These protein-packed breakfast ideas are a mixture of savory and sweet recipes. They’re all easy to make, packed with fun flavors, and most importantly, full of protein. Whether you’re gluten-free, dairy-free or vegetarian, there’s plenty of options to choose from.
2. Cottage Cheese Egg and Sausage Frittata
3. Savory Cottage Cheese Bowl
4. Cacio e Pepe Frittata with Lemony Yogurt and Arugula Salad
5. 15-Minute Protein Chia Seed Cereal
7. Banana Nut Protein Oats
8. Crustless Sausage and Spinach Quiche
9. Freezer Breakfast Burritos
10. Mushroom-Spinach Scrambled Eggs
11. High-Protein Enchilada Scrambled Eggs
12. Lox and Eggs With Onions
13. Bacon Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Gruyère
14. Zoats or Zucchini Oats
15. Huevos Rancheros
16. High-Protein Zucchini Omelet
17. Chorizo Breakfast Bowls
18. BLT Egg Sandwich
19. Crustless Ham and Cheese Quiche
