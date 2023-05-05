The Toronto Consort has announced the appointment of Andrew Adridge as Executive Director. He takes up the role effective May 1, coinciding with the appointment of Addie Thomas Smith in the dual roles of Senior Director of Engagement and Education, and Managing Director of Early Music TV, the Consort’s digital platform.

Andrew commented in a statement. “I am elated to join the Toronto Consort as its Executive Director at this most exciting juncture. The Consort has poised itself to establish a deepened connection with its existing audience and a new, meaningful relationship with the civic community at large. The pieces are all there to solidify a place in contemporary society for this long-established organization and the staff, board, and artistic team all have a hunger and a desire to do so. I seek to leverage my civic practice experience along with an ability to synthesize big-picture goals into actionable systematic processes and help lead this growth and development over the next chapter of the Consort’s existence.”

Andrew Adridge

Baritone, opera producer, multidisciplinary artist, writer — Andrew has built an impressive resume.

Graduate of the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Music Performance in Voice and a Master of Music in Opera;

Featured ensemble soloist at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto and the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C

A music writer who’s contributed to Opera Canada and LvT;

He’s previous worked as an arts administrator with such organizations as the Association for Opera in Canada and Tapestry Opera

He made his directorial debut with the Canadian Opera Company and Against the Grain Theatre as the Associate Director on Mozart’s Requiem;

He’s currently serving as assistant director on the COC’s blockbuster production of Macbeth;

Currently the Artistic Producer for the Banff Centre Opera in the 21st Century program;

Co-Founder of the national arts education collective Opera InReach;

He’s performed as a soloist in Soundstream’s Electric Messiah, No One’s Safe at the Banff Centre, and University of Toronto Opera in Don Giovanni.

Heather Turnbull, President of the Board, The Toronto Consort/Early Music TV commented on the post in a statement.

“On behalf of our Artistic Associates, patrons, subscribers, and volunteers, we enthusiastically welcome Andrew to our Consort family and extend to him our utmost support as he embarks on this next phase of his impressive career. With his talent as an artist and community builder, combined with Addie’s vision for audience enrichment and education through Early Music, we are fortunate indeed with their leadership.”

