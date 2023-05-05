Article content

BEIJING/SHANGHAI — Tesla Inc delivered 75,842 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in April, down 14.7% from March, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Friday.

The figure was however a huge jump from a year earlier, when the city of Shanghai – where Tesla has a factory – was in COVID-19 lockdown. In April last year, the company delivered only 1,512 China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars in the world’s largest auto market.