This is the Best Guacamole Recipe, and it’s so easy to make! A healthy vegetarian dip to serve it with chips, tacos, tostones, and more.

Guacamole Recipe

Want to know how to make guacamole? This easy guacamole recipe, made with Haas avocados, red onion, cilantro, and lots of lime juice, is always on rotation in my house. I add a little fresh garlic as my secret ingredient for some extra zing. It’s the BEST! This guac is a staple at every gathering and a must when we have taco nights. Tommy is always in charge of making it, and he has converted many non-avocado lovers with this recipe. Another favorite is this Crab Guacamole.

Is Guacamole Healthy?

Avocados may be high in fat, but they have the essential healthy fats we should consume daily. They are also high in fiber, rich in vitamins B, E, and K, and have “60 percent more potassium than bananas.”

What is guacamole made of?

Avocados: Avocado flesh from ripe medium Haas avocados

Avocado flesh from ripe medium Haas avocados Lime: Juice one lime.

Juice one lime. Red Onion: Mince a third cup of red onion.

Mince a third cup of red onion. Garlic: Mash one small garlic clove.

Mash one small garlic clove. Cilantro: If you don’t like cilantro, omit it.

If you don’t like cilantro, omit it. Salt and Pepper to taste

How to make guacamole:

Start with perfectly ripe avocados. If it’s too hard, or over-ripe, the results will be less than stellar. The trick is to a good guacamole is leave large chunks of avocado for the best consistency; don’t puree or mash them thoroughly. Having the perfect balance of lime juice, red onion and salt is essential. If you like it spicy, you can add some diced jalapeño, some people also like to add diced tomato which is fine, but we like it just like this!

Tips For Making Guacamole Ahead:

Guacamole really is best when made fresh. But, if need to make it a little ahead of time, put the pits in the bowl with it, along with some cut up lime wedges and cover it tightly with plastic wrap on the surface of the guacamole. Place in refrigerator a few hours until ready to eat.

Adding extra lime juice help prevent browning.

I recommend making it the same day, but if you must this should keep 1 day. If the top browns, scrape the top off and the rest should be green.

Refrigerate leftovers up to 24 hours.

Can you use lemon juice instead of lime in guacamole?

Traditional guacamole is made with lime juice, but if you’re out, lemon is a good substitute.

What to serve with Guacamole

Guacamole dip is great with baked tortilla chips, lentil chips, or Air Fryer Tostones. I like it on top of nachos, chicken fajitas, tacos, or tostadas. You can also spread it on a wrap, sandwich, or turkey burgers instead of mayonnaise.

More Avocado Recipes

