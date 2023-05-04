The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) has announced that after years of disruptions and postponements, the Dora Awards will return to its usual summer celebration on June 27. On May 29, the nominations will be announced at a press conference.

“The 43rd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards celebration returns to its regular schedule timing, representing one full year of undisturbed stage openings,” said Jacoba Knaapen, Dora Awards Producer and TAPA Executive Director in a statement. “The Dora Awards are a cornerstone of Canada’s live theatre, dance and opera and present the most prestigious and innovative productions in Toronto with the highest honour in the performing arts community. We are thrilled to once again celebrate, inspire and entertain.”

The Doras

Teacher and director Dora Mavor Moore arrived in Canada from Glasgow at the age of eight in 1896. She was a mainstay of the then-fledgling Canadian theatre community, and spent her life making theatre, and building theatre companies. Her contributions to professional theatre in Canada are incalculable.

The 43rd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards gala ceremony and awards celebration will give 46 awards across 7 divisions. The Doras, said to be Canada’s oldest and largest arts awards, are awarded on a gender-inclusive basis to recognize excellence in the professional performing arts sector, including theatre, dance, and opera.

Along with the performance arts awards, the first ever Christine Karcza Disability Leadership Award will be presented.

This year, the award goes to an individual who identifies as d/Deaf, Mad or d/Disabled and demonstrates leadership and advancement of the field;

Administered by TAPA, the award recipient will receive a cash prize of $5,000;

The Christine Karcza Disability Leadership laureate will select a leader of their choice who is an emerging d/Disabled or non-d/Disabled leader to receive a cash prize of $2,500.

Actor, writer and comedian Craig Lauzon — perhaps best known for his 17-year stint on the Royal Canadian Air Farce — will host the event. He also recently appeared on the series Trickster, and APTN’s Guilt Free Zone, among many other TV, movie and stage credits. He previously co-hosted the 32nd Annual Dora Awards.

Two-time Juno Awards nominee Jason Wilson will bring his signature fusion of Scottish roots and jazz via the Jason Wilson Quartet in performance. Herbie Barnes, Artistic Director of the Young People’s Theatre, will be directing the Dora Awards for the first time, with returning veterans Diane Flacks as scriptwriter and Andrea Lundy on lighting and production design to round out the creative team.

If you can’t make it to the celebration, you can follow the awards live via the Dora Twitter account. Check for news and updates [HERE].

