(Bloomberg) — For decades, Europe's commodity traders have avoided being regulated on par with other financial firms. A new proposal currently working its way through the European Union legislative system could change that.

As part of a package updating its landmark MiFID II regulations on financial markets, the European Parliament has proposed to review its "ancillary activities exemption," according to position documents seen by Bloomberg. The proposal is part of early discussions and could still change.

The loophole allows industrial companies like utilities and food processors — but also commodity trading houses — to take derivative positions without the scrutiny facing investment firms. Designed to reduce the burden of managing price risk, it also means that traders aren't subject to rules on setting aside capital or limiting positions the same way banks and hedge funds are. The risks of that approach have been put under the spotlight over the past year as Russia's war in Ukraine triggered liquidity squeezes among commodity trading houses, raising concern about potential knock-on effects for wider financial markets and prompting governments to intervene to backstop the likes of Fortum Oyj, Axpo and Equinor ASA.