Article content
PRAGUE — The Czech crown inched higher
on Wednesday before a central bank decision likely to lean
Article content
toward maintaining stable policy while leaving the chance of
another interest rate hike ahead as inflation eases slowly and
price pressures simmer.
The Czech central bank (CNB) has pushed back against market
expectations of interest rate cuts in the coming meetings,
similar to other policymakers in central Europe who are not
willing to rush into policy easing with inflation still stuck at
Advertisement 2
Story continues below
Article content
double-digit rates.
Hungary took a tentative step last week to looser policy by
slashing the top of its interest rate corridor, paving the way
to later rate cuts to soothe slowing economies.
The Czech rate meeting comes, though, after preliminary
first-quarter gross domestic product data showed the economy
emerging from a mild recession, improving growth prospects.
With unemployment in the Czech Republic still the lowest in
the European Union and wage growth showing signs of heating up,
central bankers have been cautious to downshift into lower
rates.
Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast no change to rates on
Wednesday, but some said a possible hike could not be ruled out.
“The chances of a hike itself are small but it does not have
Article content
Advertisement 3
Story continues below
Article content
to be a complete surprise,” J&T Banka analysts wrote in a note.
“Overall, we expect the CNB will keep rates flat not just
this year but also at the beginning of next year due to slower
deceleration of inflation and faster wage growth.”
Markets currently price in around 50 basis points in cuts in
the next six months.
The crown is sitting off a 15-year peak and its
strength has helped the central bank cool inflation. It was a
touch higher at 23.577 to the euro at 0851 GMT after easing from
its high of 23.233 in mid-April.
CSOB said the bank keeping the chances of a rate hike on the
table has helped the crown, but it may have already been worn
out. It added the crown could still find support from a
“markedly” hawkish tone after today’s policy meeting or more
Advertisement 4
Story continues below
Article content
rate setters raising their hand for a hike.
The bank board voted 6-1 for unchanged rates at its March
meeting.
In other trade, the Hungarian forint led gains in
the region with a 0.1% rise to 374.50 per euro and the zloty
steadied at 4.579 to the euro.
Warsaw markets were closed for a holiday. Prague stocks
eased 0.4% and Budapest climbed 1.2%.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1051
CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
bid close change in 2023
EURCZK Czech
EURHUF Hungary 0 0
EURPLN Polish
EURRON Romanian
EURRSD Serbian 0 0
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
close change in 2023
.PX Prague 1374.58 1379.93 -0.39% +14.38
00 %
.BUX Budapest 46019.4 45490.0 +1.16% +5.08%
3 1
.WIG20 Warsaw
.BETI Buchares 12278.8 12298.6 -0.16% +5.28%
t 6 9
.SBITO Ljubljan %
.BELEX Belgrade
.SOFIX Sofia
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
CZ2YT= 2-year s
CZ5YT= 5-year s
CZ10YT s
Poland
PL2YT= 2-year s
PL5YT= 5-year s
PL10YT s
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech
Hungary
Poland
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
********************************************
******************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in
Budapest; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Comments
Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.
Join the Conversation