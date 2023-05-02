JUNIOR, Harbourfront Centre’s annual international children’s festival, brings imaginative entertainment and events back to Toronto’s waterfront from May 20 to 22, 2023.

Cultivating a love and appreciation for the performing arts is one of the best ways to enrich a child’s life, and introduce them to ideas and culture from around the world. JUNIOR offers a full slate that includes performances, workshops and other inclusive events designed for the whole family.

There are both free and ticketed events that will take place both indoors and outdoors across Harbourfront Centre’s 10-acre location on Toronto’s waterfront.

“As we grow up, we explore the land on which we live, the stories that surround us, the cultures that educate and speak to us — in short, we discover who we are,” says Lisa Marie DiLiberto, JUNIOR co-curator in a statement. “JUNIOR offers an unparalleled opportunity for children and their families to explore how expanding our minds and perspectives is life’s greatest adventure. The artistically diverse and multidisciplinary festival line-up offers a wide range of free and accessible activities where children can make their own discoveries.”







The Festival

Accessibility is one of the key mandates of the festival. Specific accessibility features include:

A largely free roster of programming;

Accessible pricing on ticketed performances;

A special quiet zone;

Free professional daycare for families who need extra support;

Enhanced accessibility for programming on May 21 that includes: ASL/DSL interpretation, audio description, tactile stations and a relaxed performance.

Ticketed events

Pinocchio (Denmark) | Teater Patrasket

May 20–22, 2023 at 1 p.m., Harbourfront Centre Theatre; Ages 8+

The classic story about the puppet who wants to be a real boy, and his sometimes dangerous adventures into the world, are interpreted via stylized puppetry. Humour and music propel a visually striking take on the timeless tale by one of Copenhagen’s most renowned touring theatre companies.

ZOOOM (Australia) | Patch Theatre

May 20–21, 2023 at 3 p.m. / May 22, 2023 at 3:30 p.m., Fleck Dance Theatre; Ages 3+

This multimedia performance and story follows a child on a spectacular imaginary adventure through the cosmos as he helps a star find its way home. The performance features original music, projections, and lasers for an immersive experience. Patch Theatre is a professional company that has been entertaining children and their families in Adelaide since 1972.







Free Programming

Participate

Bees (Australia) | Polyglot Theatre

May 20–22, 2023 at Various Times, Garage Bay and surrounding West Campus; All ages

This interactive experience explores the activity of bees. Three human-sized bees will be busy creating their community, inviting children to participate.

Storybook Search (Ontario) | Bad Hats Theatre

May 20–22, 2023 at 11:30am and 2:30 p.m., Garage Bay (home base); Ontario Square & Canada Square (performance); All ages (pre-registration required)

Storybook Search is a kind of scavenger hunt with a theatrical bent. Audiences will be led through Harbourfront Centre with a mixture of games, stories, and clues towards discovering the Secret of the Harbour.

Film & Video

Family Portrait (United Kingdom) | Barrowland Ballet

May 20–22, 2023 at Various Times, Artport Gallery; All ages (max. capacity of 20 per showing)

Across four screens, this interactive video installation follows Barrowland Ballet’s Artistic Director Natasha Gilmore with her three children through the diverse landscapes and seasons of Scotland. It’s an intimate depiction of family life, interpreted with striking cinematography and choreography.

Finding the Spirits Short Films Program (Ontario) | imagineNATIVE

May 20–22, 2023, at Various Times, Studio Theatre; All ages

You can experience this collection of new short films with in-person screenings, or online. The films revolve around the theme of young Indigenous identity, curated by imagineNATIVE, a longstanding and highly regarded film and media arts presenter.

Dance

No Excuses No Limits – Performance (Quebec) | Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli/ILL-Abilities

May 20 & 21 & 22, 2023 at 12:30 p.m., Stage in the Park; All ages

Montreal’s Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli has been a B-boy since the age of 15, and he’s been featured on national TV shows such as Ellen and America’s Got Talent.

Everyone Can Dance – Workshop (Quebec) | Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli/ILL-Abilities

May 22, 2023 at 2 p.m., Market Tent B; All ages

This all ages workshop is designed for dancers at any level, led by Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli. One of his key points of focus is the importance of adaptations, and his teaching practice includes techniques people can use in any walk of life.

Bollywood Dance Demo (Ontario) | Broken Dance

May 20, 2023 at 5 p.m., Stage in the Park; All ages

Bollywood, hip hop, fusion, classical Indian dance and Bhangra are on the menu, led by Broken Dance, a company that specializes in a high energy fusion of South Asian and Western dance. The company were finalists on Canada’s Got Talent.

Japanese Yosakoi Dance Demo (Ontario) | Sakuramai Toronto

May 21, 2023 at 5 p.m., Stage in the Park; All ages

Sakuramai, an organization with roots and performance history in community events in Toronto and Montreal, leads this performance and demonstration of Japanese Yosakoi-style dance.

All Nations Juniors + First Fire Dance (Ontario) | Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre

May 22, 2023 at 4 p.m., Stage in the Park; All ages

This First Nations Pow Wow-style youth drum group reinforces identity and empowerment for Dakota, Ojibwe, Chippewa and Cree youth, among others across Turtle Island. They are joined in performance by First Fire Dance for a remix of contemporary, break dancing, hip hop and traditional hoop dancing.

Music

49 Going on 50 (Ontario) | Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra

May 20, 2023 at 11am, at Concert Stage; All ages

The TSYO plays at the big outdoor stage at Harbourfront as a conclusion of their 49th season. The program includes Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture and Brahms’ Tragic Overture, followed by De Falla’s love song El Amor Brujo.

Lemon Bucket Orkestra (Ontario)

May 20–21, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. (performance) and 4:30 p.m. (parade) / May 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. (parade) and 2 p.m. (performance), Concert Stage (performance); roaming campus (parade); All ages

This unique ensemble takes Slavic folk, Klezmer, Gypsy and Party Punk, and turns them into a high voltage show that will be performing live, as well as in a daily parade through Harbourfront grounds. The Lemon Buckets have toured worldwide to rave reviews.

Naghmeh Percussion Ensemble (Iran; Ontario)

May 22, 2023 at 11am, Stage in the Park; All ages

The Tonbak (Iranian goblet drum) and Daf (Iranian frame drum) are in the spotlight, along with the Tar (Iranian long-necked lute) for a concert of Iranian classical and folk music. Naghmeh Farahmand is a well known Persian percussionist with an international profile, who has been performing and teaching across Canada since 2010.

Circus

A Simple Space (Australia) | Gravity & Other Myths

May 20–22 at 3 p.m., South Lawn; All ages

Seven acrobats push the limits in a show that is stripped-back, up close and personal. Live percussion supports this unique performance.

Storytelling

Fay & Fluffy’s Storytime (Ontario) | Fay and Fluffy

May 20–21, 2023 at 2 p.m. / May 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., Tent C; All ages

Drag stars Fay Slift and Fluffy Soufflé keep the focus on the fun, and books and stories that are culturally diverse, along with songs and humour.

Cooking

Noir Experience Food Workshops (Ontario)

May 20–21, 2023 at 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. / May 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., Lakeside Terrace; All ages (pre-registration required)

This Black chef collective will be spotlighting the cuisine of the Black diaspora, including dishes from the Caribbean as well as the African continent. Noir Experience partners with musicians and artists for a unique culinary experience.

May 20: Chef Latonya Bentley (Jamaica) – Quiche Florentine with Plantain and Different Garnishes

May 21: Chef Adisa Glasgow (Trinidad & Tobago) – Trinidadian Doubles

May 22: Chef Yohannes Asres (Ethiopia) – Lentil Sambusa

“We are thrilled to welcome back children and families to our annual JUNIOR Festival at Harbourfront Centre this May long weekend,” sayss Nathalie Bonjour, JUNIOR co-curator and Harbourfront Centre’s Director, Performing Arts. “Our central mission is to make JUNIOR a welcoming space for young audiences to ask big questions about life and the world around them through the arts, while leaving lots of room for joy and fun! We are committed to our continued efforts to make the festival more accessible and we look forward to inviting both new and returning families to explore this transformative festival experience together.”

Tickets and registration available

