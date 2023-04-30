Article content

NEW DELHI — Indian education platform Byju’s CEO is confident that the country’s financial crime-fighting agency will find the company compliant after raids on its premises over suspected breaches of foreign exchange laws, according to an internal memo.

Byju’s is one of India’s biggest startups, once valued at $22 billion. It has attracted global investors such as General Atlantic, BlackRock and Sequoia Capital, which have invested in the company over the years.