The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement it had seized various documents and digital data during the search, and had issued summons for the CEO, but he did not appear.

NEW DELHI — India’s financial crime-fighting agency said on Saturday it had raided three premises linked to education platform Byju’s and its billionaire CEO Byju Raveendran over suspected breaches of the country’s foreign exchange laws.

Byju’s is one of India’s biggest startups, once valued at $22 billion. It has attracted global investors such as General Atlantic, BlackRock and Sequoia Capital, which have invested in the company over the years.

The searches under alleged foreign exchange law violations revealed that Think and Learn Private Limited, Byju’s parent firm, had received foreign direct investment of nearly 280 billion rupees ($3.43 billion) during the period from 2011 to 2023, ED said.

Byju’s legal spokesperson said the visit by ED officials to one of the company’s offices in Bengaluru was related to a routine inquiry under foreign exchange laws.

“We will continue to work closely with the authorities to ensure that they have all the information they need, and we are confident that this matter will be resolved in a timely and satisfactory manner,” the spokesperson said.

The searches come at a time when Indian startups have struggled to raise funds and been questioned by investors over their high valuations.