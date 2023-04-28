TO Live, the organization representing three of Toronto’s iconic arts venues, has announced that applications are open for a fund of over $40,000 that will be available to support local artists and arts organizations for research projects. Specifically, six Toronto-based artists, artist collectives or project-based organizations will be awarded $7,000 each for a research project that pushes innovation.

TO Live is a multi-arts organization responsible for operating Meridian Hall, St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, and Meridian Arts Centre. Their programming includes a range of performing arts, concerts, and theatrical event both downtown and uptown in their venues. It is one of Canada’s largest organizations in the field.

Josephine Ridge, Vice President of Programming commented in a statement. “Reading the hundreds of submissions that we receive each year from artists living and working in Toronto is an inspiration and a vivid reminder that explorations is answering a vital need. Looking back at research conducted by the previous recipients, one cannot help but be struck by the creative energy and the quest for innovation and discovery that drives their practice.”

TO Live Research Funding

The TO Live funding project is now in its third year. It’s designed to give artists and arts organizations time and space for innovation, and for expanding the definitions of traditional practices. The funding can be used to research a concept or a technique that will open up the boundaries of their chosen specific practice.

The program so far has awarded over $100,000 to 19 different artists, including.

Roshanak Jaberi: for exploring the links between architecture and performance;

Niya Abdullahi: to use traditional songs from her Harari heritage to express the realities of life in the diaspora;

Teiya Kasahara: to explore gender transition and traditional operatic conventions;

Aria Evans: representing scarring in performance;

Nyle Miigizi Johnston: researching a sustainable alternative to aerosols;

Recording artist Emmanuel Jal: to travel to a refugee camp in Kenya to find choirs from South Sudan, and look at their impact locally.

Applying

The funding is intended for Toronto-based artists, and can be applied to any stage of the process of developing an idea.

The deadline for applications to explorations is 5 p.m. on June 9, 2023.

Find more information, including samples of previous artists, and application details, check [HERE].

Indigenous artists, racialized artists/artists of colour, persons with disabilities, women, 2SLGBTQIA+ artists, and any individual who identifies with a marginalized or equity-seeking group are encouraged to apply.

