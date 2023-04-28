Article content VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) announces its audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (“YE 2022”). The audited consolidated financial statements for YE 2022, together with the related management’s discussion and analysis, are available on the Company’s website and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Highlights

Article content Notes: (1) Consisting of 5,080 gold and 116,286 silver ounces of production and 5,310 gold and 121,184 silver ounces sold, converted to a gold equivalent using a ratio of the average spot market price for the commodities each period. The ratio for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 82.41:1 (2021 – 73.03:1). (2) Please refer to news releases issued on May 18 and May 26, 2022, November 16 and November 29, 2022 and December 22, 2022 (and available on the Company’s website and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com) for additional information on drilling at Tornado/Huracán, Capo-Oeste and Abril, respectively. Qualified Person’s Statement Donald J. Birak, an independent, consulting geologist, Registered Member of SME and Fellow of AusIMM and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Article content About Patagonia Gold Patagonia Gold Corp. is a South America focused, publicly traded mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 430 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to, among other things, the review and approval of the EIS, advancement and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina, and the anticipated growth in shareholder value. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.