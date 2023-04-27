Article content

DUBAI — The Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais said on Thursday that the International Energy Agency (IEA) should be “very careful about further undermining” oil industry investments, seen as vital for global economic growth.

Al Ghais added that OPEC and OPEC+ were not targeting oil prices but focusing on market fundamentals, and that finger pointing and misrepresenting the actions of the oil exporters and their allies was “counter-productive.”