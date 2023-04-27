

Angel hair pasta with shrimp and tomato sauce is made with a touch of cream, white wine and a hint of lemon. A quick weeknight dinner idea!

Angel Hair with Shrimp

Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp in a light Tomato Cream Sauce so light and flavorful. The shrimp cooks with canned diced tomatoes, a touch of cream, white wine and a hint of lemon. Served with angel hair pasta, this dish is so simple to make and is ready in about 15 minutes, perfect for a weeknight meal. The lemon juice adds a nice touch and compliments the shrimp. This is also great over spaghetti squash for a low-carb or gluten-free meal. See more shrimp recipes here for more ideas.

Angel hair pasta with shrimp in a light pink tomato sauce is a delicious and easy-to-prepare meal that’s perfect for a cozy night in or to share with friends. I posted this recipe many years ago, you can read the comments and reviews to see what other’s are saying. I love this dish because it’s quick, made with simple and fresh ingredients!

Ingredients:

Peeled and deveined shrimp

Extra virgin olive oil

Fresh garlic , chopped

, chopped Dry white wine , whatever you normally drink

, whatever you normally drink Diced canned tomatoes , drained

, drained Half and half

Spices; oregano, salt and fresh black pepper

oregano, salt and fresh black pepper Lemon juice , for brightness

, for brightness Chopped parsley , for garnish

, for garnish Angel hair pasta, whole wheat, gluten-free or high fiber

Helpful Tip Since this recipe comes together so fast, add the pasta to the boiling water right before the shrimp is finished cooking since angel hair pasta only takes minutes to cook.

Serving Suggestions:

This dish pairs well with a crisp green salad and a glass of white wine. Enjoy!

Angel Hair with Shrimp and Tomato Sauce 5 from 9 votes Angel hair pasta with shrimp and tomato sauce is made with a touch of cream, white wine and a hint of lemon. A quick weeknight dinner! Prep: 5 mins Cook: 10 mins Total: 15 mins Yield: 4 servings Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups Ingredients Instructions Boil water with salt in a large pot for the pasta. Cook pasta al dente according to package directions.

Meanwhile, season shrimp with 1/4 teaspoon salt, black pepper and oregano.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, when warm add the shrimp and garlic and cook about 2 minutes on each side.

Add tomatoes, wine, salt and pepper and cook an additional minute.

Remove from heat and stir in half and half. Add lemon juice and parsley and serve over pasta.

Divide equally in 4 plates or shallow bowls. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Nutrition Serving: 1 1/2 cups , Calories: 377 kcal , Carbohydrates: 48 g , Protein: 30 g , Fat: 7 g , Cholesterol: 85 mg , Sodium: 450 mg , Fiber: 5 g , Sugar: 6 g