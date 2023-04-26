The layoffs are the latest cost-cutting move for the biggest U.S. meat company by sales as it grapples with declining profit and struggles to improve results in its iconic chicken business.

CHICAGO — Tyson Foods Inc will eliminate about 10% of corporate jobs and 15% of senior leadership roles, Chief Executive Donnie King told employees on Wednesday.

Discussions with most affected employees are slated to take place this week, King said in a memo to employees seen by Reuters. Shares closed 1.1% lower at $60.35 on Wednesday.

Article content

“We will drive efficiency by focusing on fewer initiatives with greater intensity and removing duplication of work,” King said.

Tyson had about 6,000 U.S. employees working in corporate offices as of Oct. 1 and 118,000 workers at non-corporate sites such as meat plants and warehouses, according to regulatory filings.

The eliminated roles in senior leadership are mostly vice presidents and senior vice presidents, a company spokesperson said.

Some corporate employees already quit after Tyson said in October it was relocating all corporate jobs to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The 10% reduction in corporate roles is not due to employees leaving the company rather than relocating to Arkansas, a spokesperson said.