For more than 200 years, the United States Coast Guard has been the world’s premier, multi-mission maritime service responsible for the nation’s waters, providing safety and security for the American people. Small but capable, the Coast Guard has authorities to operate as a military service, a law enforcement agency, and a regulatory agency. Its unique set of roles and responsibilities is in greater demand today than ever before.

On May 10, the Strobe Talbott Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology at Brookings will hold a conversation with Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan on how the Coast Guard is prepared to respond to rapid advances in technology, changes in the global economy, strategic competition, and the effects of climate change, all of which are converging in the maritime domain.

This event is part of a growing body of Brookings' work on maritime issues and naval power, including our new speaker series, "The Seas and Strategy."

