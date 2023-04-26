Article content

OSLO — Norway’s central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.25% next week to curb inflation and prop up a weakening currency, according to a majority of economists participating in a Reuters poll.

All 26 economists polled in the April 21-26 period said Norges Bank would announce on May 4 that it will increase its policy rate to 3.25%.