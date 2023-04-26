Article content

LONDON — Ecuador has launched a long-awaited debt buyback plan that will free up money to protect its Galapagos Islands, one of the world’s most precious ecosystems and the inspiration for Charles Darwin’s Theory of Evolution.

Ecuador’s bankers, Credit Suisse, laid out the offer on Wednesday to buy back three of the country’s four main government bonds for a total of $800 million, refinance them more cheaply and then funnel the savings into the Galapagos.