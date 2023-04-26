This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

These easy, delicious, high-protein Cottage Cheese Lasagna Roll Ups are vegetarian and perfect weeknight dinners.

Lasagna Roll Ups With Cottage Cheese

I swapped out ricotta for cottage cheese in these cheesy lasagna roll ups, and no one in my family noticed a thing! In fact my daughter actually liked it better! Cottage cheese has a similar creamy texture to ricotta cheese, so it can be used in place of ricotta in many dishes without sacrificing texture or flavor. Compared to ricotta, it’s generally lower in calories and fat and higher in protein, which can help keep you feeling full and satisfied for a longer time. This vegetarian recipe is perfect for those who love lasagna but want a lighter and healthier version. If you love these, here are more vegetarian lasagna roll up recipes to try: Spinach Lasagna Roll Ups, Mushroom Kale Lasagna Rolls, and Zucchini Lasagna Roll Ups.

This easy lasagna recipe with cottage cheese is perfect for weeknight dinners. It’s also vegetarian, can be made gluten-free and easy to make ahead.

Lasagna Roll Up Ingredients

Marinara Sauce: Use jarred or homemade marinara.

Use jarred or homemade marinara. Noodles: You’ll need eight uncooked lasagna noodles – gluten-free or wheat will work too.

You’ll need eight uncooked lasagna noodles – gluten-free or wheat will work too. Cottage Cheese: I like Good Culture’s 2% cottage cheese.

I like Good Culture’s 2% cottage cheese. Parmesan: Grate 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese.

Grate 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese. Herbs: Chop fresh parsley for the filling. Dried will work too, or swap it for basil. You’ll also want some for garnishing.

Chop fresh parsley for the filling. Dried will work too, or swap it for basil. You’ll also want some for garnishing. Pesto: Two tablespoons of pesto enhance the flavor while only using one ingredient.

Two tablespoons of pesto enhance the flavor while only using one ingredient. Egg: One egg binds the cheese filling. If you have an egg allergy you can omit, although it will be a little runnier but still delish!

One egg binds the cheese filling. If you have an egg allergy you can omit, although it will be a little runnier but still delish! Salt and Pepper for seasoning the cheese mixture and extra salt for the pasta water

for seasoning the cheese mixture and extra salt for the pasta water Mozzarella: Top each lasagna roll with shredded mozzarella.

How to Make Cottage Cheese Lasagna Roll Ups

Prep: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Ladle a cup of sauce on the bottom of a 9” x 12” oval baking dish.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Ladle a cup of sauce on the bottom of a 9” x 12” oval baking dish. Pasta: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, cook the noodles according to package directions, and drain.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, cook the noodles according to package directions, and drain. Cheese Mixture: Combine the cottage cheese, parmesan, parsley, pesto, egg, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

Combine the cottage cheese, parmesan, parsley, pesto, egg, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Roll Up the Lasagna: Place a piece of wax paper on the counter and lay out the noodles (Make sure they’re dry). Spread a third cup of the cheese mixture over the noodle. Roll it carefully and place seam-side down in the baking dish. Repeat the process with the other noodles.

Bake: Ladle the remaining sauce over the noodles and top each with a tablespoon of mozzarella. Cover the dish with foil, being careful not to let it touch the cheese, and bake it for 40 minutes.

What to Serve with Lasagna Roll Ups

These healthy cottage cheese lasagna roll ups would be great with an Italian side salad and garlic knots. Or serve it with broccolini, parmesan green beans, or wilted spinach.

How to Meal Prep Lasagna Roll Ups

These easy lasagna roll ups are fantastic for meal prep and freezing.

Meal Prep: Assemble the rolls, cover the baking dish, and refrigerate overnight. Bake the dish the next day as instructed. Freeze Unbaked: You can freeze the entire dish unbaked for up to three months. Thaw it in the refrigerator and then bake according to the directions. Leftovers: Cooked lasagna roll ups will last up to four days in the fridge or up to three months in the freezer. Reheat in the microwave or oven until warm.

More Lasagna Recipes You’ll Love

These easy, delicious, high-protein Cottage Cheese Lasagna Roll Ups are vegetarian and perfect weeknight dinners. Prep: 15 mins Cook: 40 mins Total: 55 mins Serving Size: 2 rolls Ingredients Preheat oven to 350°F.

Ladle about 1 cup sauce on the bottom of a 9 x 12 or large oval baking dish.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook noodles according to package directions, then drain.

In a large bowl combine cottage cheese, Parmesan, parsley, pesto, egg, 1/2 teaspoon salt and black pepper and mix.

Place a piece of wax paper on the counter and lay out lasagna noodles.

Make sure noodles are dry. Take 1/3 cup of cheese mixture and spread evenly over noodle. Roll carefully and place seam side down onto the baking dish. Repeat with remaining noodles.

Ladle remaining sauce over the noodles and top each one with 1 tbsp mozzarella cheese.

Put foil over baking dish careful not to touch the cheese and bake for 40 minutes, or until cheese melts. Makes 8 rolls. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Nutrition Serving: 2 rolls , Calories: 462 kcal , Carbohydrates: 52 g , Protein: 32.5 g , Fat: 15 g , Saturated Fat: 6 g , Cholesterol: 82 mg , Sodium: 1300 mg , Fiber: 4 g , Sugar: 8 g