Article content The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday added new limitations to the terms governing who can access a well-used tool it uses to help manage short-term interest rates. The bank said that firms that want to use its reverse repo facility should only apply for access if it is consistent with the existing business model of the firm, a move that appears aimed at cutting off access to investment entities set up specifically to take advantage of the tool.

Article content Accessing the reverse repo facility “should be a natural extension of an existing business model, and the counterparty should not be organized for the purpose of accessing [reverse repo] operations,” the bank said.

Article content Money market funds that “in the sole judgment of the New York Fed, are organized for a single beneficial owner, or exhibit sufficient similarities to a fund so organized, generally will be deemed ineligible to access reverse repo operations,” the bank said. The New York Fed did not say in its statement what prompted it to clarify the terms of access for reverse repo counterparties. The last time the Fed issued a statement on the reverse repo tool was two years ago, when it clarified some of the conditions a firm must meet to use the reverse repo tool. The Fed’s reverse repo facility is one of two tools the central bank uses to help keep its overnight federal funds rate, the main lever of monetary policy, where officials want it to be.