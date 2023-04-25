Article content

TOKYO — Mitsubishi Motors Corp will take a one-time hit of 10.5 billion yen ($78.31 million) related to slowing sales at its China unit, it said on Tuesday, as mounting competition in the world’s largest auto market hits foreign automakers.

Mitsubishi made no changes to its full-year results forecast as the impact from the extraordinary loss had already been incorporated into a previously announced outlook “to a certain extent.”