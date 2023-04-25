The forint slipped 0.2% against the euro, as of 0855 GMT, underperforming its central and eastern European peers.

The Hungarian forint slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited a central bank rate decision due later in the day, while Chinese stocks fell for a fifth session in a row on concerns over an uneven recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

Investors focused on the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), which is expected to leave its base rate steady at 13% later in the day.

The forint has been under pressure since Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag’s flagging of the narrowing of the interest rate corridor used by Hungarian policymakers looked to set the stage for what would be the region’s first rate cut since 2021.

“It is worth noting that the forint had appreciated over the past quarter because of the high carry offered by the depo rate, which at least offers one reason why MNB might have considered reducing the rate,” Tatha Ghose, FX analyst at Commerzbank, said in a note.

“In the absence of a more significant rate cut, the forint’s rally may continue.”

In Poland, Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Patkowski said in an interview that the ratio of Polish public debt to GDP would be 50.5% in 2023 and rise to 52.4% the year after that, and subsequently to 53.6% in 2025. The Polish zloty was flat against the euro.